Bhopal: Bizman held with 15 live bullets at Bhoj airport

BHOPAL: Fifteen live bullets were seized from a Jabalpur businessman at Raja Bhoj airport on Wednesday. The bullets were found in his luggage. He had allegedly brought the bullets from Jabalpur. As the incident, happened a few days ahead of Independence Day, the recovery caused an alarm at the airport. Security agencies were shocked to find that the man had travelled all the way from Jabalpur to Bhopal in train without the bullets being detected. Gandhi Nagar police said that that the businessman, identified as Ajay Khandelwal, had reached Bhopal on Wednesday morning and was about to board Ahmedabad-bound Indigo flight, when the bullets were detected during security check-in.

Following detection, CISF detained Khandelwal and handed him over to Gandhi Nagar police. The accused was later booked under various sections of the Arms Act. Gandhi Nagar SHO Arun Sharma said that Khandelwal said that he owned a gun and had applied for renewal of its licence. He was headed to Ahmadabad for kidney treatment.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:11 PM IST