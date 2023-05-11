Bhopal: Bizman duped of Rs 89,000, 1 held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have registered a case against a man for purchasing hardware worth Rs 89,000 from a shop in Hanumanganj and submitting a fake cheque to him, police said on Wednesday.

According to station house officer (SHO) of Hanumanganj police station, Mahendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that complainant Kamlesh Kumar Naryani owns a hardware business in Hanumanganj. A man named Anil Jain arrived at his shop on May 3 and purchased goods worth over Rs 89,000.

When it came to payment, Jain gave a cheque to Naryani. When Naryani went to the bank to claim the amount, the cheque bounced. Later, Naryani tried contacting Jain on his number and even visited his residence, only to learn that he had fled with purchased goods.

Realising that he had been duped, Naryani approached the police and registered a case against the accused. The matter is being probed and the police have launched a manhunt to nab Jain.