Bhopal: Biz worth Rs250 cr recorded in state capital on Dhanteras

BHOPAL: Business of over Rs250 crore was recorded in the state capital on the auspicious day of Dhanteras on Friday.

People preferred silver coins and utentils for token buying. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying gold, silver and other valuables.

As per the traders, the automobile segment recorded business of Rs100 crore while sarafa recorded business of only Rs 80 crore and utensil segment recorded 10 crore while electronics segment recorded business of Rs30 crore. Textile recorded sales of Rs 6 crore. Other segments like decorative items, furniture recorded sales of Rs10 crore.

Though almost all markets witness huge crowded but people restricted themselves to token purchasing- just for the sake of purchasing on this auspicious day- and market failed to pick up due to liquidity crunch.

New market traders association president Satish Gangrade said, “Market did not pick up on this Dhanteras. People are doing token purchasing for sake of purchasing on this auspicious day of Danteras. They do not have much scope of purchasing. From sarafa market to all segments, the scene is all the same. High gold rates made dent in sales of jewellery. People preferred silver coins and utensils for token buying.”

Gold almost touches 40K per 10 grams: Gold did not sparkle as its prices touched almost 40K per 10 grams on Dhanteras on Friday. Gold prices were around Rs 39,760 per 10 gram on this Dhanteras, as against Rs 32,690 per 10 gram on the same day in 2018.