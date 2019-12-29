Bhopal: Biting cold hits normal life across MP

BHOPAL: Biting cold continued paralysing normal life all over the state on Sunday. Despite nominal rise in minimum temperature, there was no respite from cold wave in the state capital.

Pachmarhi recorded 1.2 degree Celsius while Umaria shivered at 1.8 degree Celsius. The northern parts of Madhya Pradesh continued to be in grip of northwesterly cold winds while southern parts are in the grip of northeasterly cold winds.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.0 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature 22.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius.

Sidhi’s day temperature was 10.9 degree Celsius below normal, Khajuraho’s day temperature was 10.2 degree Celsius below normal. Gwalior day temperature was 10 degree Celsius below normal. Sheopur day temperature was 9.6 degree Celsius below normal. Narsingpura and Nowgaon day temperature was 8.1 degree Celsius below normal. Satna’s day temperature was 8.2 degree Celsius below normal.

Rain likely at many places between Jan 1 & 3

As per meteorology department from January 1 onwards, a Western Disturbance would be affecting the state. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially southern parts, will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers between January 1 and 3. The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive moderate spells of rain and thundershowers while the western parts of the state may see light spells of rain and thundershower during the same span. Along with this, hailstorm activity is also likely in some parts.

Cities Min temp

Guna 2.0°C

Sidhi 2.4°C

Sagar 2.5°C

Raisen 2.5°C

Betul 2.8°C

Khajuraho 3.6°C

Sheopur 4.0°C

Chhindwara 4.2°C

Gwalior 4.4°C

Datia 4.5°C

Rewa 4.8°C

Ratlam 5.0°C

Shajapur 5.0°C

Tikangarh 5.0°C

Jabalpur 5.0°C