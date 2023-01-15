e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bisen hurls abuses at RTO, Congress demands FIR

Bhopal: Bisen hurls abuses at RTO, Congress demands FIR

Former minister flew off the handle over the death of a woman in a road accident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission and former minister Gaurishanker Bisen hurled abuses at regional transport officer (RTO) Animesh Gadhpale at a meeting in Balaghat.

Bisen also said he would hang Gadhpale. After a video of the incident went viral, the Congress demanded an FIR against Bisen.

Bisen was holding a meeting with Gadhpale in connection with the death of a woman in a bus accident. Besides the officers, people’s representatives were present at the meeting. The accident occurred on January 10.

The incident sparked resentment among locals. For that reason, the meeting was held. As Bisen is a local MLA, he also took part in the meeting.

When the issue of driving vehicles at a high speed cropped up at the meeting Bisen got angry with the RTO.

The BJP workers who were also present alleged that the policemen took a bribe from the heavy vehicle owners. Bisen then shouted at the RTO and threatened him.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said Bisen is like that and it shows his mindset.

According to the chairman of Congress media committee KK Mishra, an FIR should be registered against Bisen under Atrocities Act and he should be arrested.

Gadhpale said he had put up the issue before association. According to the officer, he has good relations with Bisen, but he did not know the reasons for his sudden anger.

Read Also
Bhopal: City’s weightlifter clinches gold medal
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya...

Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya...