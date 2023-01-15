Bhopal: Bisen hurls abuses at RTO, Congress demands FIR

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission and former minister Gaurishanker Bisen hurled abuses at regional transport officer (RTO) Animesh Gadhpale at a meeting in Balaghat.

Bisen also said he would hang Gadhpale. After a video of the incident went viral, the Congress demanded an FIR against Bisen.

Bisen was holding a meeting with Gadhpale in connection with the death of a woman in a bus accident. Besides the officers, people’s representatives were present at the meeting. The accident occurred on January 10.

The incident sparked resentment among locals. For that reason, the meeting was held. As Bisen is a local MLA, he also took part in the meeting.

When the issue of driving vehicles at a high speed cropped up at the meeting Bisen got angry with the RTO.

The BJP workers who were also present alleged that the policemen took a bribe from the heavy vehicle owners. Bisen then shouted at the RTO and threatened him.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said Bisen is like that and it shows his mindset.

According to the chairman of Congress media committee KK Mishra, an FIR should be registered against Bisen under Atrocities Act and he should be arrested.

Gadhpale said he had put up the issue before association. According to the officer, he has good relations with Bisen, but he did not know the reasons for his sudden anger.