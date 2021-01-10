Bhopal: Bird flu found in 5 more districts

BHOPAL: Avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal and other districts- Badwani, Hoshangabad, Ashok Nagar and Datia-reported bird flu positive cases on Sunday.

The State administration has intensified monitoring mechanism following deaths of birds in these districts. Samples of birds were sent from 30 districts for testing to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD),Bhopal. The districts, where bird flu positives were detected, are: Indore, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, and Shajapur. Around 1,100 crows and other wild birds have been found dead across infected districts since the flu virus was first detected in the state last month.

A poultry market in Agar Malwa district has been shut for a week after the bird flu virus was detected in one sample there. The avian flu was first detected in samples of two out of 50 crows whose carcasses were found in Indore's Residency area on December 29, 2020. Department of animal husbandry consistently is having monitor on bird deaths in Madhya Pradesh. Dr RK Rokde, director of Animal Husbandry, said, "Five new districts have been detected infected with bird flu with crows found positives in tests. With them,the tally goes up to 18 in Madhya Pradesh. The five districts, where positive cases were found, are: Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Badwani, Ashok Nagar and Datia.