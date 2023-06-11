Bhopal: Biparjoy Cyclone Turns Weather Hot In State

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and other districts reeled under intense heat on Saturday. Meteorological department senior scientist Ved Prakash Singh said Biparjoy cyclone reduced moisture in atmosphere, which caused intense heat in many districts in the state.

On Saturday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius after rise of 1 degree while its minimum temperature was 28 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.6 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius. Its minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius.

The department has issued a yellow alert for rain, thundershower in Betul, Harda, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Dewas, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar districts.

According to meteorological department, moderate thunderstorm, lightning with wind speed up to 60 kmph is likely to occur in Narsinghpur. Light thunderstorm with lightning will occur in east Vidisha, Sagar, Barwani, Dewas, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Burhanpur, Chhatarpur, Panna (TR), Satna, Dindori, Balaghat and Morena districts.

Western disturbance is seen as a cyclonic circulation over Uttarakhand. A cyclonic circulation is over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Odisha. A cyclonic circulation is over east Bihar at lower level. As a result, light rain occurred in Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh.

Max temp on June 10

Cities Degrees Celsius

Damoh 43.2

Kharjuraho 43.0

Tikamgarh 43.0

Sidhi 42.6

Malajhkhand 42.5

Guna 42.4

Jabalpur 42.3

Umaria 42.3

Gwalior 42.2

Khargone 42.2

Satna 42.0

Narmadapuram 41.7

Mandla 41.6

Ratlam 41.4

Sagar 41.4

Shivpuri 41.2

Bhopal 41.1

Khandwa 41.1

Rewa 40.4

Chhindwara 40.0

Schools closed till June 19

Keeping in view the intense heat, Bhopal Collector Asheesh Singh has asked District Education Officer to esnure that all the schools remain closed till June 19.