Bhopal: Bin Pate Ki Chitthi, Padosi Staged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Plays, Bin Pate ki Chitthi and Padosi were staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Tuesday evening under the fest Smriti Chandrahas.

Written and directed by Tanaji, the play was presented by The Rising Society of Art and Culture in the memory of founder of the theatre group and theatre actor and director Chandrahas Tiwari.

Padosi shows the dual mentality of men. On one hand, the man wants his wife to walk shoulder to shoulder with him but shouldn’t talk to other men. She should earn money but not move out of the house,

Bin Pate ki Chitthi focuses on an elderly man and a child, which shows ups and downs of their lives, and asks each individual questions like what is life really about? What are we doing, why are we doing, where are we going? The play raises many such questions.

The play revolves around an old man who was a reporter and used to make the society aware of all the news of the city and make them aware. One day, he himself becomes news. Due to an accident, he loses everything.

Lokendra Pratap Singh, Shrishti and Pramod Gaikwad were in lead roles. Amit Keer composed music, set was design by Pramod Gaikwad.

Read Also Bhopal: Grocer Held For Raping Woman

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)