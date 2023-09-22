Bhopal: Biker Killed In Mishap, Vehicle Driver Booked

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A motorist heading towards a city locality along with his wife on a two-wheeler died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Arera Hills locality of the city on Wednesday noon, the police said. The police added that they have registered a case against the driver of the unidentified vehicle and efforts are on to nab him. Arera Hills police station house officer (SHO) Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that the man who lost his life in the incident has been identified as Salman Khan (28), a resident of Itwara locality of the city. He was heading towards the police control room on a moped on Wednesday noon, with his wife riding pillion on the vehicle. He was however, knocked down by an unidentified vehicle in front of Old Jail.

Khan died on the spot, while his wife sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to Hamidia Hospital by locals. The police were informed, who have registered a hit-and-run case against the errant driver. They are sifting through CCTV footages to trace and apprehend the accused, SHO Sharma said.

Externed criminal held with illegal arms

Bajaria police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an externed criminal, who was lurking in the locality with a loaded pistol. The police have identified the accused as Danish Ali (27). Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) Mehtab Singh said that the cops had received a tip-off about Ali roaming in Bajaria locality on Thursday afternoon, with a loaded pistol and some live cartridges. Officials swung into action and swooped down on him. They seized the pistol and cartridges from him, which, according to him was used to threaten people. Ali was externed by the district administration around three months ago.

