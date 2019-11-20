Bhopal: Biker killed in mishap inside BRTS corridor

BHOPAL: A man was killed after a bus hit the bike, which he was riding inside the BRTS corridor on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Premchand Gaur, a resident of Piplani.

Police said the man along with his wife and minor son were trying to cross the BRTS corridor when the bus hit them. They all fell on the road and the man came under the wheels.

His wife and 2-year-old son also sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

A team of Kohefiza and Bairagarh police reached the spot and sent them to hospital. Premchand’s body was taken out of the bus with the help of a crane.

On seeing the biker the bus driver tried to steer the bus in another direction in vain. The bus hit the divider and afterwards the deceased came under its wheels.

The mishap took place in front of the graveyard at Lalghati at around 8:30 pm. The bus that hit the bike was heading towards Sehore from Bhopal.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Shahjahanabad Nagendra Pateria said the bus has been seized.

The passengers and the bus driver fled the area and we have registered an FIR, he said. Whether the bus was illegally plying inside the corridor or not will be examined later, said Sanjay Soni, an official of the Bhopal city link limited (BCLL). He said we have issued permission to a few vehicles for using the corridor, he said.