Bhopal: Biker dies trying to avoid stray cattle

BHOPAL: A 42-year-old labourer died after his bike slipped while trying to avoid stray cattle on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Babloo Chaurasia, a resident of Anand Nagar.

The man, who worked in Ratnagiri area was returning home to Anand Nagar midnight when the accident occurred, Sub inspector Praveen Thakrey said. The biker failed to spot stray cattle and in a bid to save it he lost balance of his bike. The bike skidded on the road laving the man severely injured. A passerby informed police about the accident and later the injured man was rushed to hospital, the doctors however declared him brought dead. The body was handed to the family after the postmortem.