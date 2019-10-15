Bhopal: Biker dies after hitting a stray dog

BHOPAL: Stray dog claimed another life in the state capital on Monday when a man died after his bike hit a stray dog near Krishna dhaba on Mandideep road. The canine also died in the accident.

The deceased, Sitaram Ahirwar 40, a resident of Mandideep, was a labourer.

Ahirwar was heading towards Mandideep with one of his friends Bhojraj around 2 pm on Monday when the accident occurred near Krishna dhaba. The bike skidded after hitting a stray dog. The accident left two men grievously injured. Sukhesewania SHO Baljeet Singh said the passersby called police and the two injured men were rushed to hospital. Ahirwar succumbed to injuries later in the night.

The body of the dog was found lying near the bike and it appeared that the bikers fell after hitting the dog, said Singh. However, stating that he had never seen a dog dying after being hit by a bike, the SHO said that the dog might had died earlier and the bike after skidding might have landed near the body. The officer said that the exact reason of the accident will be probed.