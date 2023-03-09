Bhopal: Biker collides with Digvijaya Singh’s car

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicle in which former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh was travelling collided with a motorcyclist in Jirapur of district Rajgarh on Thursday. The injured biker was referred to Bhopal. The police have seized the car, the police said. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

The ex-CM is touring the state and meeting with Congress leaders. The party is preparing for the assembly elections going to be held at the end of this year.

In the series of meetings, he was crossing village Kodakya of Jirapur police station. He met with an accident with a biker, when the latter was trying to cross the road.

After the accident, Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders took the victim to the hospital for treatment. Later, Singh handed the car to the police for legal action.

SDOP Anand Rai told Free Press that the victim is identified as Ram Babu Bagri. He is a labourer and a resident of nearby village. The victim was heading towards his village and near a private school, the car hit his motorcycle.

The victim was admitted to the government hospital, where he was referred to Bhopal for better treatment. The accused driver got injuries in his head. The police also added that the case has been registered against the driver of the car and the vehicle was seized by the police.