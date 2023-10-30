Bhopal: Bike Rally To Raise Voter Awareness 3,000 Riders Spread Message With Slogans, Posters, Flags

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 3,000 bike riders raised voter awareness through banners, placards and flags at Atal Path in the city on Sunday. It was part of a bike rally organised in association with civil supplies department under voter awareness campaign run by Bhopal District Returning Officer under SVEEP.

The rally was flagged off by Bhopal District Election Officer Asheesh Singh and SVEEP's Nodal Officer District Panchayat CEO Rituraj. The rally began from 15 places and gathered on Atal Path. From there it passed through different areas of Bhopal district before ending at Bharat Mata Square. Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh administered oath to cast vote on November 17. The event was conducted by Assistant Nodal Officer, SVEEP, Ritesh Sharma.

Vintage car rally

Under other activities of SVEEP, a vintage car rally will be organised in association with Lions Club Bhopal on November 5 to raise voter awareness.

