Bhopal: Bid To Extort Money From Labourers, Passers-By In Talaiyya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fear of police action seem to be absent among the miscreants in Talaiyya locality of the city, as several of them were spotted extorting money from the passers-by and daily wage labourers on Friday.

The Talaiyya police, are however, oblivious of any such incidents, though they are taking place in front of police outpost. Labourers often gather at Itwara locality from where several of them are chosen to work on daily wages.

On Friday noon at around 12 pm, a daily wager was standing there, waiting for his turn, when an unidentified miscreant approached him and asked for money. When the labourer refused, he flashed a knife and placed it on the labourer’s throat.

The labourer told him that he did not have money after which the miscreant left while threatening him with dire consequences. Locals and shopkeepers present at the spot said that it was routine for miscreants to extort money in the area.

When incharge of Itwara beat, Raman Singh was contacted, he said that no such criminal activity had been reported in the area, and action would be taken if any such matter was reported.

