Bhopal: Bid to bribe Sidhi Member of Parliament, Riti Pathak lodges police complaint with proofs

By Staff Reporter

The BJP MP lodged the complaint at City Kotwali police station for defrauding her.

Sidhi MP Riti Pathak
Bhopal: Sidhi MP Riti Pathak lodged complaint against ex-divisional forest officer SP Singh Gaharwar who got fake letter pad printed in her name to become MP Minor Forest Produce Federation head. The BJP MP lodged the complaint at City Kotwali police station in Sidhi for defrauding her. The matter came to light following a phone call made by principal secretary of cooperatives department.

To settle the case, ex-DFO sent money in box of sweets to Pathak who handed it over to police. The issue has created a stir in political and administrative circles. Further investigation is underway.

