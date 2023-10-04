Bhopal: Bid To Breach Security At CM House Foiled | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security personnel deployed at CM House foiled a bid by three drunken minors to breach Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s security amidst the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night. Three bikers, who were in inebriated state tried to barge into the CM House. The trio was detained by the security personnel. Deputy commissioner of police of Zone-3, Riyaz Iqbal, told Free Press that the accused are minors, and were attempting to sneak into CM House through Gate number 2. As they were under the influence of liquor, the minors could not be interrogated further and their parents had been called by Shyamala Hills police, said the officer.

