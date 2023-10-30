 Bhopal Bicycle Riders Group: Cycling 20-40 Km Daily
Under cycling, the members have cycled to Bhopal and nearby temples.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Covid-19 struck, members of Bhopal Bicycle Rider Group are cycling 20 to 40 kilometres daily. This group of more than 450 youths has been making people aware of benefits of cycling for past three years. Group founder Manish Bhadauria said, “In the beginning, very few members used to come for cycling.

During Covid-19, there was sudden increase in people's interest in cycling to boost immunity. When group members felt strong by cycling regularly for 30 consecutive days, everyone made cycling a part of their daily routine.” Many members also use cycle to go to office two days a week. According to members, they also cycle up to 200 km on other holidays in the week. Under cycling, the members have cycled to Bhopal and nearby temples.

