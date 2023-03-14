Bhopal: Bhupendra Singh assures to look into city’s individual tap connection issue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban administration Bhupendra Singh has said that the government will look into the individual tap connection issue of the state capital. Wherever it is possible, individual tap connections will be given, said the minister while replying to a call attention motion moved by Congress MLA PC Sharma in Assembly on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA had said that water is supplied through borewells in around 20-25 colonies in Chunabhatti area as the municipal corporation was not giving individual tap connections. The residents have submitted applications for tap connections at ward and zone offices, however, they still have to depend on borewells for daily water needs, said Sharma. He even claimed that demand for individual tap connection is coming from the entire city.

Taking up the issue of the residents of Shivaji Nagar, the MLA said that the people there were supplied water in the evening instead of morning hours. Congress MLA Arif Masood also backed the issue raised by his party legislator.

On water being supplied during evening hours in Shivaji Nagar, the minister said that a new overhead tank is under construction and as soon as it gets completed, water supply during morning hours will be started. The minister assured the house that he would ask the officers to look how soon water supply can be started in the morning.