Bhopal: Bhupendra, Iqbal safe for wearing masks, people near them tested corona positive

Nevertheless, those officers have been able to keep the disease at bay, as they follow corona-protection norms.

Because of wearing masks, urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, director general of police Vivek Johri are still out of harm’s way.

Nobody has seen Singh without a face covering in any meeting since the corona pandemic escalated. Whether he attends the meetings in BJP officer or in Mantralaya, Singh always wears a mask.

It was because of sporting mask that Singh did not fall ill, although Shivraj Singh Chouhan and a few ministers were struck down by corona. Singh who regularly meets these people is safe also thinks wearing a mask has kept him safe, otherwise it would have been difficult to stay away from infection.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains accompanies Chouhan in every meeting. A day before Chouhan had tested positive Bains was with him. Yet, he was not infected.

Deputy secretary in the office of chief secretary, Arvind Dubey, was also diagnosed with the disease.

IAS officers SN Mishra, Sanjay Dubey and Neeraj Mandloi who regularly met Bains also suffered from Covid-19. Nevertheless, as Bains wears mask he remains safe.

Similarly, in every meeting, Johri wears a face covering. Many officials tested positive for the disease in the police headquarters, but as Johri maintains social-distancing norms and puts on a mask, he has so far been able to keep corona at bay.

All employees of the additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman were afflicted with the disease. Suleman also wears face covering in every meeting. As Suleman is heading the health department, many people meet him daily.

Although the disease spread to health department, Suleman remained safe, because he wears a face covering.

Likewise, mask has protected many ministers and officers in the state government.