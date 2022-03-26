Bhopal: Bhopal was poor city of tongas, now it means Vivek Agnihotri

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): 'Bhopali is now synonymous with Vivek Agnihotri', the director of The Kashmir Files said here on Friday, claiming that his statement equating Bhopalis with homosexuals was 'quoted out of context'.

Interacting with media persons at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC), Bishankhedi in the city on Friday, Agnihotri said that his memories of Bhopal are of a 'poor city where tongas ran'.

He also alleged that his statements were being distorted as he had brought the 'truth of Kashmir' before the world. Terrorism has become a business in that state, he remarked.

He urged the people to visit his social media pages, where, he said, he praises Bhopal 'day and night' as the 'most beautiful city in the world' where 'the yummiest poha' is available.

When asked about AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion that he should make his film 'The Kashmir Files' available on YouTube, Agnihotri remarked that 'Some people are fools, some are damn fools and others are shrewd.' He did not elaborate. He announced that he has no plans to join politics. At his age, I wouldn't like to mortgage my freedom he said. Today, I can say what I want to. But if I join a political party, I will have to say what that party wants me to, he explained.

In reply to a query about BJP leaders from the Prime Minister downwards promoting his film, Agnihotri said that Gandhi had also urged the people to watch a film called 'Ram Rajya', Nehru had patronised the song 'Ae mere vatan ke logon', and that the first Prime Minister wanted Majrooh Sultanpuri jailed for criticising him.

About IAS officer Niyaz Khan's invitation to him for a discussion on the film, Agnihotri said that he hadnít sought any appointment with the officer.

When asked whether he would donate the income from the film for the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandits, he said that 'this is all politics. Let us ignore it.'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:07 AM IST