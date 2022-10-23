Bhopal: Bhopal railway division earns Rs 31.71 lakh in 1 day

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 4,637 cases of ticketless travel, unbooked luggage surfaced during ticket checking held by Bhopal railway division on October 22 and earned a record revenue of Rs 31,71,290 as fare and fine in one day. It is the highest revenue received during ticket checking in one day.

During the ticket checking conducted from October 01 to October 22, 2022, revenue of Rs 2.36 crore was received from 37,570 cases of ticketless travel, unbooked travel with luggage, according to railway officials.

From October 1-22, 27,341 cases of passengers travelling without tickets were caught, from which Rs 1.86 crore was recovered. As many as 9931 cases of irregular ticket passengers were caught, from which Rs 49.59 lakh including fare and fine was recovered. Similarly, 298 cases of traveling with unbooked luggage were caught, from which Rs 63,520 were recovered.