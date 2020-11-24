Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation wakes up after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit to treatment plant

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has woken up after the visit of the chief minister as it has served notice to contractor engaged for constructing sewage treatment plants (STP) in the city.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had paid a surprise visit to sewage treatment plant that is under construction at Kohefiza since 2018. He had sought details from officials about the date of completion of project.

Contractor Ankita Constructions has been served a notice by BMC and has been asked to complete the project on time. BMC is constructing five STPS including the one visited by Chouhan. They have yet to become functional though their deadlines are over. The BMC officials say that the work got delayed due to corona and unavailability of labourers. As there is no STP, the sewage from Kohefiza and Khanugain area is released directly into Upper Lake. Another STP has to start operations at Maholi Daamkheda area of Kolar. When contacted, BMC city engineer Santosh Gupta said STP has become partially functional and is expected to become operational by year end.