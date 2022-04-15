Bhopal Bhopal Municipal Corporation to reward cleanest colony, market and hawker corner

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Under Swachh Survekshan-2022, the municipal body will award the cleanest colony, market and hawkers’ corner for waste management and sanitation, according to official information.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited entries for the contest. Applications on the prescribed form can be mailed at yojanannb@gmail.com or the dart copy of the application can be submitted to the SBM team at the corporation office, in ISBT. Inspection of the residential colonies, market and hawkers corner participating in the competition will be done from May 1 to 15, official statement issued by BMC states.

The best residential colony union will get “Swachh Rehwasau Sangh”, prize and development works worth Rs 5 lakh will be undertaken. Developmental work worth Rs 3 lakh will be undertaken at colony winning second prize. Two residents’ unions from each zone will also be awarded.

The cleanest market will see developmental works worth Rs 50 lakh as the first prize, while the commercial area bagging the second, third, fourth and fifth prize will witness Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh worth developmental works respectively.

In Hawkers Corner contest, “Swachhratan Dock Corner” competition, development work worth Rs 5 lakh will be awarded as first prize. Development works worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to second and third positions respectively.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:52 PM IST