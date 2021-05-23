Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation plans to set up oxygen plant in doldrums

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to find land for the oxygen plant that was proposed in April. BMC officials had said that the project would be completed on a war footing.

The BMC had sanctioned a budget of Rs 1.5 crores for the project in April amid oxygen shortage in Bhopal.

The BMC is unlikely to develop the oxygen plant anytime soon as no agency has shown interest in their tenders, so far.

The civic body has only developed a shed-like structure near the Pandit Khushilal Ayurvedic Hospital and handed it over to some other agency. Earlier, the civic body was expecting to run an oxygen plant in the same infrastructure.

Now, the officials claim that they will run their plant at some other location near Depot Square. But, the civic body has yet to fix any agency for the project while the area where this plant will be set up is also not chosen.

BMC officials were engaged in ferrying oxygen cylinders from BHEL recently and it was decided that to cater to oxygen demand in the state capital, the civic body should run its plant.

It was in mid-April, the BMC decided to set up a plant and floated a tender. Reportedly, they changed conditions in the tender and after that, no agency showed interest in the deal.

The infrastructure was developed near the Khushilal Hospital but BMC did not set up the plant. The officials of BMC say that they will take the cost of infrastructure from Khushilal management.

But, they have no concrete explanation for not developing their plant.

BMC PRO Prem Shankar Shukla says that the tender has been floated but the agency is yet to be fixed for the project. He says that a new agency will develop this plant. We are also not sure where the oxygen plant will be developed.