 Bhopal: Bhopal Mahila Thana Gets ISO Certification
The certificate was conferred on the police station on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana (women police station) of Bhopal became the first women-centric police station across the entire country to be conferred with the ISO 9001:2015 certificate. The certificate was conferred on the police station on Wednesday. Senior police officials, including Commissioner of Police (CP) of Bhopal Harinarayanachari Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police Anurag Sharma and others were also present on the occasion.

CP Mishra addressed all the people present on the occasion and said that the Bhopal Mahila thana has been pulling out all the stops to curb women-related crimes. He added that the Mahila thana has improved a lot on its part in registering grievances of the complainants, comforting them and probing cases.

He extended his vote of congratulations towards the staff of the Mahila thana.

