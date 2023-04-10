Bhopal: Bhim Army, SP to fight polls together, eyes on AAP too

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third parties have set their eyes on the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh.

The votes, cast in favour of the third parties, will impact the outcome of the election this time. This is the reason that the third parties are making efforts to form an alliance and making a strategy to fight the election together.

The votes the third parties will get are set to damage the BJP and the Congress. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bhim Army are almost ready to enter into an alliance. The Lok Dal (LD) is with these two outfits.

The SP has been trying to win an election in the state. This time, it wants to form an alliance with the Bhim Army for SC votes.

All these three parties – the SP, the Bhim Army and the LD – are coming to Mhou on April 14 on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. These parties are also keeping their eyes on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP has done well in the civic polls in the state. It won Singrauli Municipal Corporation. Therefore, these parties want to enter the electoral battle together with the AAP.

The BJP and the Congress together got 81% of votes in the last assembly election. The other parties got 10% of votes. Nevertheless, the chances of these parties getting more votes in the upcoming assembly election look bright.

The BJP is scared of those parties that may dent its vote bank. The AAP may influence the urban voters.

On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the SP may give a jolt to the Congress vote bank. Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan (JAYS) has influence in the areas dominated by tribal people.

The JAYS caused a lot of damage to the BJP in the last election. Therefore, the third parties coming together may create problems for the BJP as well as for the Congress.

According to a senior leader of the BJP, the party is monitoring the third parties. The candidates of the third parties cut the votes of big players because of caste equations, he said, adding that they will damage the BJP as well as the Congress.