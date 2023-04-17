Bhopal: Bhauri PTA to train DSPs on ‘Emotional Intelligence’

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several new courses are added for the officers taking training at the police training academy (PTA) Bhauri along with the traditional courses. The Madhya Pradesh Police Academy (MPPA) came up as an Integrated Police Training Centre in 2013, fulfilling a long standing demand for Police Training Centre in Bhopal, where most police offices are centralised. The training for deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and sub-inspectors (SI) in Madhya Pradesh was provided at Jawaharlal Nehru Police Academy (JNPA) at Sagar.

This institute in Bundelkhand area is the forerunner of MPPA as the main police academy of the state, after Madhya Pradesh was established in 1956. Official sources informed that few courses are also run by the Bureau of police research and development (BPR&D). The courses are related to anti-human trafficking and investigation on cyber crime cases. Both the courses are specially designed for sub-inspectors (SI) and additional deputy superintendents of police (ADSPs). A special course on Emotional Intelligence (EI) for women officers, inspectors and ADSPs has been devised.

Similarly, a course on Emotional Intelligence through theatrical activities for the DSPs has been designed. Training is also given to the inspectors of central board of indirect taxes (CBIT) in the academy by experts from national academy of customs, indirect taxes & narcotics (NACIN). Training is given to SPs and DSPs on Collaborative Leadership & Hurtfulness Meditation. An intense training on cardiovascular diseases is given to DSPs and SPs, so that they can act accordingly when an incident takes place. To sensitise police officials on Right to Information (RTI) Act, related to the duties of PIO, APIO and appellate authorities is given to inspectors and SPs. Course on Digital Forensics and Investigation in Digital Frauds, online gambling and online loan apps is given to SI and SP rank officers. A special course on Radicalisation and De-radicalisation, related to left wing extremists (LWE) is designed for SIs and DSPs.

Training on Transgender Persons’ Protection of Rights Act, 2019 and Rules, 2020, Senior Citizens Act, 2007 is given to SIs and DSPs. BOX AIG (training) Malay Jain told Free Press that the PTA is running several courses for the up-gradation of police officers ranging from SI to SPs in the academy. In recent years, an e-tender scam came to the fore in the state. A course on financial rules, purchasing through gem and process of e-tendering had been incorporated along with other relevant courses.