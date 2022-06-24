Bhopal: Bharti Bandhu steals hearts with mystic music

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Padmashri Bharti Bandhu presented verses of Sant Raidas, delighted the audience at Bharat Bhavan on Friday evening. It was inaugural-day of a three-day concert ‘Sant Ravidas (Raidas) Samaroh,’ organised by the Bhavan.

The verses including ‘Prabhu ji tum chandan hum pani…,’ ‘Ab Kaise Chhute Ram Naam Rat Lagi…,’ ‘Bhaj le Hari-Hari Rat le Hari –Hari…,’ ‘Mai Kya Janu Deva…’ . Bandhu recital, along with his four disciples, which lasted for more than an hour, captivated the audience, who were present in good numbers.

Bhaarti Bandhu told media persons that one has to become a saint to sing the verses of saints. He said that the students should be taught the teachings of the saints. Sant Sangeet should also be included in the New Education Policy. “The government should take the services of devotional music gurus like us,” he said.

About western music, he said that no music is bad but every Indian should have a taste of the music of his own country.

Besides that, the first day of the event began with Sangeet Path, presented by the students of Ramanand Singh Sangeet Mahavidyalaya under the direction of Kapil Sharma. Vaani Mangal, directed and composed by Vaishali Gupta were also showcased .