Bhopal: Bharatiya Kisan Union lends support to distressed garlic growers

Bhopal (Madhay Pradesh): Garlic producing farmers are in a difficult situation as they are not getting appropriate rates for their produce in markets. Videos have gone viral in which farmers are seen throwing garlic in river.

“At some places, garlic was sold at 45 paise per kg. In such situation, it is difficult for farmers to eke out a living,” state president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Anil Yadav told Free Press. He said that garlic growers were in distress as their produce fetched “very less price”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has come in support of garlic farmers and staged demonstration in different parts of state.

According to Yadav, garlic farmers staged protest in Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Sehore, Dhar. They submitted memorandum to government to draw its attention towards burning problem.

He said that government should take steps to provide relief to garlic farmers. As per reports, garlic rates crashed in market due to bumper production in state. Many farmers are in deep financial losses due as prices crashed.