Bhopal: Bharat Bhawan turns 41; 10-day event begins with 94-year-old performing Rai dance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-day cultural event began with felicitation ceremony, exhibitions, Rai dance, dance drama, ‘Rang’ and ‘Rabindra’ Sangeet and at Bharat Bhavan on Monday evening.

The event was organised to mark the 41st Foundation Day of the multi-arts centre.

The first day’s event began with an exhibition in which works of Padma Shri tribal artists like Jodhaiya Bai (Baiga), Bhuri Bai (Bhil) , Durga Bai (Gond) and Bhajju Shyam (Gond) were on display. The artworks of Sikhar Samman-awardee sculptor Anil Kumar were also showcased.

It was followed by ‘Rang Sangeet,’ presented by Vihaan Drama Works, Bhopal and energetic performance 94-year-old Rai dancer Padma Shri Ram Sahay Pandey which delighted the audience.

Artists of Vihaan Drama Works presented ‘Rang Sangeet’. They presented songs of a play ‘Bolne ka vistar hai gana…’. Directed and conceptualised by Saurabh Anant, its music was composed by Hemant Devlekar. Ravindra Sangeet by Reena Sinha and troupe and dance drama ‘Ramlala,’ choreographed by kathak dance Shama Bhate also mesmerised the audience. Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held in which padma shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees of state were feted.

A performance of Kaushiki Chakrborty will be held on Tuesday. Besides, Mohan Veena recital by Sakshi Shevlikar , and ‘Rachna Path’ will also be held on the same day.

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who arrived around three hours late at the programme, following his prior engagements, apologised to artistes as well as audience. The chief minister felicitated the Padma Shri, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees on the occasion.

