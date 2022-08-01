Bhopal Bharat Bhavan gets functional Trust after 3 years

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Principal Secretary, culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla, director, culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi and others at Bharat Bhavan Trust's meeting in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of three years, Bharat Bhavan, finally, has got a fully functional Trust. At its meeting held at the Vallabh Bhavan here on Monday, the Trust, unanimously, nominated four new trustees: Dr BV Rajaram (Bengaluru), Dr Waman Kendre (Mumbai), Kalpana Jhokarkar (Indore) and Rajeev Verma (Bhopal) as its four new trustees at its meeting here. With this, the Trust now has 12 members - its full strength. The meeting was presided over Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.Principal Secretary, culture Sheo Sekhar Shukla and director, culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi were also present in the meeting.

The state government, in October last year, had reconstituted the Bharat Bhavan Trust. Six new members were nominated to the Trust replacing the former ones. They include Padmashree Padma Subramaniam, a danuese from Chennai, film personality Manoj Joshi from Mumbai, Mohan Veena player Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt from Jaipur, Bhil painter Padmashree Bhuribai from Bhopal, painter CS Krishna Shetty from Bengaluru and journalist Vijay Manohar Tiwari from Bhopal.

Novelist Advaita Kala from Delhi and classical vocalist Nagaraja Rao Havaldar from Karnataka were appointed to the Trust as the nominees of the Central Government as its nominees to the Trust in June this year. Earlier, in October 2019, the then Kamal Nath Government had dissolved the Trust constituted during the former BJP regime and six new trustees from different fields of culture were appointed. However, the Trust could not hold a single meeting as the Central Government did not appoint its two trustees.

Trust has nominees of state, central govts

The Bharat Bhavan Trust has 12 members, of which six are appointed by the state government and two by the Central government. These eight trustees then meet and select four new trustees. The chairman of the Trust is also named by the Trustees. Principal Secretary, Culture of the state government is the member-secretary of the Trust.