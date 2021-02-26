Bhopal: Bharat Bandh successful, says all India traders’ body as shops remain closed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Business establishments remained closed on Friday in response to nationwide call of Bharat Bandh given by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) over GST complications.

State CAIT president Bhupendra Jain said shops and other businesses are closed. “Bharat Bandh is successful. Our Bharat Bandh is over GST complication.”

As per CAIT, about 950 amendments have been made in the GST rules in past four years. “The issues related to glitches in GST portal and constant stress on compliance are major lacunae in the tax regime,” he added.

The CAIT also called for a review of GST system and its tax slabs to simplify and rationalise it for easier compliance by traders.