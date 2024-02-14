Bhopal: Bharadwaj Accuses ACS Wife Of Harassment, Unruly Conduct

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who had been in the headlines in the 1980s for his iconic role as Lord Krishna in epic television series ‘Mahabharat’, is back in the spotlight. The renowned actor is seeking action against his wife Smita Gate, posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at MP Human Rights Commission over alleged harassment and unruly conduct. Bharadwaj approached the commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayanachari Mishra on Wednesday, and submitted a written complaint against his wife.

In the complaint, Bharadwaj mentioned that after a 12-year-long marriage, he and his wife Smita consensually filed for a divorce in 2018 at the Mumbai family court, and their case is still pending. Smita is currently posted as additional chief secretary at the MP Human Rights Commission in Bhopal. The actor accused his wife of not letting him meet their twin daughters- Devyani and Shivranjani.

Bharadwaj further stated in his complaint that to deter him from meeting his daughters, Smita allegedly kept changing the school on a regular basis, which has inflicted harm on his mental health. The actor has urged the CP to intervene and ensure that he is able to meet his daughters. On being contacted, the CP told Free Press that he has received an application from Bharadwaj. Investigating officer Phalguni Dixit has been assigned the matter and she will look into it, he added.