Bhopal: Bhanot asks banks to accept pensioner digital life certificate

BHOPAL: The state finance minister Tarun Bhanot instructed the bank officials to accept ‘digital certificate’ from the pensioners and not to press for submission of Jeevan Praman or the life certificate on Thursday. The minister’s instructions would benefit around 3.50 lakh pensioners of the state.

A delegation of the pensioners’ organisations has met the minister and raised their issues of submitting pensioner’s life certificate in person at the bank. They apprised minister that the certificate has to submitted in the banks every year from November 1 to month end to verify in person before authority that they are alive. Some of the pensioners are over 80 years of age and not in position to appear in the bank for submitting the life certificate. They also have to stand in long queues for the same which becomes vary taxing for the old persons, the delegation had told the minister.

The minister instructed to develop and prepare the digital certificate of the pensioners. He asked the officials of the finance department to look into the matter. He also said that bank officials should be asked to put the details in the monthly meeting of state banking committee.