Bhopal: Bhagwat to address Sindhi community on March 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is arriving in Bhopal on Friday to take part in Akhil Bharatiya Sindhu Mahasabha.

Bhagwat is set to reach the venue of the event at 2pm. A large number of people belonging to Sindhi community have already reached Bhopal for the programme.

After the event, Bhagwat plans to interact separately with 200 eminent people of the community.

Bhagwat is set to meet the RSS leaders. From Bhopal, he is going to Satna to unveil the statue of Rani Durgawati at Majhgawan. Deendayal Upadhyay Research Centre has got the statue prepared.

Traffic diversion in place

Traffic will remain diverted across the city in wake of the Jan Shatabdi programme organised at BHEL Dussehra ground on Friday. The commute for all vehicles shall remain suspended from Govindpura turning till Anna trijunction and on the roads leading to Career college, Sadbhavana square, BHEL gate number 6, Mahatma Gandhi square, security lines square etc.

The commuters will be able to pass through Rose garden trijunction and Kasturba hospital to connect to ISBT and Chetak bridge from Mahatma Gandhi square. The ones going towards Mahatma Gandhi square from Chetak bridge will be able to pass through Sanchi dairy cut point, Kasturba hospital, Rose garden road and Barkheda market to connect to their destination.