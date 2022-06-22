Bhopal: Bhadhbhada Labaalab, Kashtiyan delight audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A musical performance was presented by Adanj Productions based in Bhopal on World Music Day on Tuesday.

The fusion of contemporary and western classical music along with pure Indian classical music was the highlight of the evening.

The programme began with a captivating rendition of Bhadhbhada Labaalab, composed by young classical singer Sarang Phagre and Ajab Duniya composed by late Pandit Kumar Gandharva.

This was followed by poetry recital by Heera Dhurve, different tracks on bass guitar by Shashi Bhushan and western music by Sinja.

Lastly, the performance of Kashtiyan Album and Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai, by Nitesh Rajesh and Tejasvita Anant, founder of Adanj, was presented, which delighted the audience.

Short film, Chara, was screened. The event was directed by Adarsh, Akshay, Dikshita and Gaurav.