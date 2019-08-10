Bhopal: Beware of unknown girl requesting selfie, you might be her soft target

BHOPAL: ‘You are so beautiful, can I take a selfi with you’, asked a girl as she approached a teenager walking alone on the street. Taken off guard, the minor looked suspiciously at the unknown girl posing question at her; apprehending some danger, she bluntly refused to her request.

Before, she could ask the elder girl the reason for requesting a picture with her, another girl from nowhere arrives on the scene on a scooty and the two drives away.

The incident occurred on outskirts of the capital city, is not a lone case, similar incidents have come to fore in other parts of the city triggering alarm among the students and parents.

Could this be any gang of girls on prowl luring school and college girls for their vested interest. This gang is not only asking for selfies, but is also inquiring about the personal details including the mobile numbers of the students.

What could be the motive of the unidentified girls is what puzzling the students and their concerned parents. Why lonely and beautiful students are being approached by the unidentified young girls, asked a worried parent.

Could it be any kidnaper gang targeting young girls, questioned another family expressing concern over the incidents.

The latest incident was reported in the Indrapuri area, where a coaching class girl student who was standing at a parking was approached by an unidentified girl asking her name.

She did not stop there and engaging the student in the conversation went on inquiring about her class and even her phone number. She was keen to know whether she studied in a school or was she a college-going girl.

The teenager – who has been instructed not to speak to strangers - left the parking space in hush without obliging the unidentified girl. The horrified student immediately called up her mother and apprised her of the incident.

In a similar fashion, a college going girl was intercepted by an unidentified young woman requesting for a selfie in Ayodhya bypass area. The unidentified person also asked the college girl to share her phone number and other person details.

Puzzled and perturbed by her posers, the young girl argued with the unidentified woman questioning her intentions.

Sensing the young girl not relenting, the unknown woman walked away and before the college girl could understand anything another girl came on a scooty and the two (unknown woman and the scooty girl) sped away.

