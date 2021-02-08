Bhopal: Betul, Neemuch collectors; Guna, Niwadi SPs removed

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has removed the collectors of Neemuch and Betul and the superintendents of police of Guna and Niwadi districts. He took the decision at the video conferencing of commissioners and collectors on Monday. Chouhan also ordered the removal of CSP of Guna. They have been removed because of their poor performance. Those who have been removed are Betul collector Rakesh Singh, Neemuch collector Jitendra Singh Raje, Guna SP Rajesh Singh, Niwadi SP Vahini Singh and Guna CSP Neha Pachisia.

Only those officials who work hard will get pat on the back and the ones who fail to perform will face the music, Chouhan said. Chouhan said that action against the food adulterators should continue and that nobody should harass the small traders on the pretext of taking action against unscrupulous businessman. The CM also said the goons must be given a severe blow and kept behind bars, besides a search for the missing girls should continue. In January, 2, 632 girls were rescued and handed over to their parents, he said. Chouhan reviewed the work being done to deal with encroachment on government lands. In January, 137 encroachments were demolished, action was taken against 695 goons, and NSA was imposed on 37 gansters, Chouhan added.