Bhopal: Best smart city award among four awards won by BSCDCL

BHOPAL: The Bhopal smart city development corporation limited (BSCDCL) has received best smart city award along with awards in three more categories in a function held in Delhi on Friday.

The Gwalior smart city in the state is also awarded for best smart parking solutions in the award function.

The awards were sponsored by Etgovernment.org in the function global smart city award. Minister of urban development Jaivardhan Singh and chief executive officer of smart city Deepak Singh received the awards in Delhi.

BSCDCL also won awards for Best Street lights and best start up initiatives. The BSCDCL was awarded for transforming 20,000 traditional lights into smart lights by linking them with integrated command and control center (ICCC).

Country’s first incubation center was also developed in the BSCDCL for promoting start-ups of youths.

The B-nest start-up center of Bhopal has a capacity to accommodate 50 start-ups at a time. The BSCDCL ensures the start-ups have all their requirements filled in the B-nest.