Bhopal: Bertolt Brecht's The Exception And The Rule Staged In Hindi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Saudagar’, based on German playwright Bertolt Brecht's The Exception and The Rule, was staged in the auditorium of Little Ballet Troupe in the city on Monday evening. Directed by Bansi Kaul, the eighty-minute play centres on the lives and methods of the rich and the poor with a trader and his servant as the protagonists.

The state, in the form of the police and the courts, was a key player. The Hindi adaptation of the play was done by Shrikant Kishore. It traces the journey of a businessman to interior India in search of natural resources to exploit.

He seeks the help of a poor local, but mistreats him. Along the way, after several hiccups, the businessman shoots the local when he fears an attack on him. It was presented by Rang Vidushak Theatre Group, Bhopal, which prefers to use clown theatre and folk wisdom for its performances. The play was staged on 16th Bharat Rang Mahotsav (Bhrangam),organised by National School of Drama.