Bhopal: Berojgar Sena submits memo

BHOPAL: The issue of government employees retirement age is getting grimmer by the day in the state. The national president of Berojgar Sena Akshay Hunka has opposed the state government decision to increase the retirement age from 62 to 63. A memorandum has been submitted to the CM in this regard, on Tuesday.

Hunka informed that in 2018 his outfit has protested the then government’s decision to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62.The fallout of the same was reflected in the 2019 elections result.He demanded that the retirement age be reduced from 62 to 58 years so that the youth can get employment and to bring down the unemployment rate in state.

He informed that by increasing the retirement age youth will lose the job opportunity and by decreasing more employment will going to generate in the state.