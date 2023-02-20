Bhopal: Bengali adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth depicts saga of poor,marginal people

A scene from play | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bengali adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth, was staged at Antrang auditorium of Bharat Bhawan on Monday evening – the fifth day of six-day drama fest – the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

Directed by Tarun Kumar Pradhan, adapted by Sovan Chakraborty, the 17th century English Shakespearean play was presented by Sarabhuj, Midnapur wonderfully. Symbolic set, props, music, dance, colourful lights and costumes were used, which heighted the folk and tribal culture of Bengal. Audience who couldn’t get seats in the auditorium, watched the play on an LED screen installed on the open premises of Bhawan.

The festival has been organised by National School of Drama in association with Bharat Bhavan, Department of Culture. Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) is its nodal agency.

The story of a play revolves around a brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes Scottish throne for himself.

“It is a wise decision to devote myself to design and produce a play from the world’s best playwright. The name and the philosophy of the play remains the same but it was adapted in an Indian context. It may be an inner voice of any large human population or may be a story of poor marginal people,” Director Pradhan said.

It is an experimental journey to design and choreograph a foreign play through folk art and folk language of India,” he added.

