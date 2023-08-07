Bhopal: Beneficiaries Stage Sit-In To Demand Possession | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 300 beneficiaries of Housing for All scheme (under Prime minister housing scheme) are paying EMI for last four years but have not been given possession at 12 number bus stop multi-storeyed building. They staged sit-in against the delay at construction site on Monday.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation has launched HFA project at Malikhedi, Hinotiya Alam, Ayodhya Nagar among other places. Due to delay in completion of projects, beneficiaries are moving from pillar to post for the possession.

Read Also Indore: 2 Accident Claim Cases Dismissed As Presented After 6 Months

At 12-number bus stop, there are 50 one bedroom flats for people belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) that cost Rs 6.5 lakh. Besides, there are 144 3BHK flats, each costs Rs 29 lakh and 200 2BHK flats, each costing Rs 22 lakh.

The booking of EWS, 3BHK and most of 2 BHK is over. Over 300 beneficiaries are waiting to get possession of flats for last 4 years.

The project was started in 2017. Booking was on first come first serve basis. From 2019, the beneficiaries are paying EMI but still moving from pillar to post to get possession.

Beneficiary Prakash said, “We are paying EMI and rent for last 4 years. But construction is not complete. BMC is changing contractor for completion of project.”

Nitin, another beneficiary, said, “We took loan from the bank. For last 4 years, we are paying EMI and rent of the house where we are living, at present. But house has not been given.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)