Bhopal: Beneficiaries of govt schemes need not to run to offices

Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday the government was for the service of the people and the eligible beneficiaries of government schemes need not have to run to government offices to get the benefits, as per officials.

He said beneficiaries should get the benefit of welfare schemes run by the government and there should be prosperity and happiness in their lives. Efforts should be made to improve the lives of the poor, to benefit everyone from the schemes. He said the list of the beneficiaries who did not get the benefit of these schemes should be prepared immediately and it should ensure that the benefits of all the schemes are given to the eligible beneficiaries before October 31.

The CM was reviewing the progress of welfare schemes at Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan camp in Kotma, Gram Panchayat of Sohagpur block of Shahdol district on Wednesday.

CM said, 'We have decided that the eligible beneficiaries of government welfare schemes need not run to government offices, but the people of the government and administration should go to the villages and establish contact with the beneficiaries.'

CM reviewed schemes that include Pradhan Mantri Samman Nidhi, Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah, Ladli Laxmi, Ayushman card, Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and several other schemes in front of the villagers.

CM expressed displeasure over the non-receipt of funds to some farmers under the Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

He directed the officers to ensure that the farmers who have not got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, should be benefited.

CM asked the authorities to make the ration distribution system more effective and transparent.

'The benefit of the ration distribution scheme should be given to all the eligible poor families', added the CM.

CM distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes. Minister in-charge of the district Ramkhelawan Patel, MP Himadri Singh, president womenís Finance Development Corporation Amita Chapra, district panchayat president Prabha Mishra, MLAs Manisha Singh and Sharad Kol were present along with villagers.