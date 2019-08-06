Bhopal: Befuddled Congress leaders found wanting for words

Bhopal: A group of people protested the NDA government decision and held a peaceful demonstration, in the capital city. Shrinath Sdangi and Rakesh Dixit alleged that the democratic rights of the J&K people have been sabotaged by the Modi government.

The state Congress went into a tailspin on Monday when the Central Government scrapped the Article 370.

Even as the party leaders in Delhi are deliberating upon the pros and corns of the Centre’s decision, the state Congress leaders are tight-lipped about it. In fact, the Centre’s decision on Article 370 left the Congress leaders in the state befuddled.

Whole day passed but none of the office bearers of the party including the spokespersons, leaders and others uttered a single word on the issue.

The leaders who never ever leave any opportunity to corner the Centre government for its each and every step, are keeping mum this time after the bold decision.

The tweeter accounts of Digvijaya Singh and Scindia remained active for a while but the it went silent after the declaration of the scrapping of Article 370. Since then no tweet has come from any twitter handle of the Congress leaders till Monday evening.

Chief minister Kamal Nath, who was in city, too remained quiet on the subject. The state media president Sobha Oza, however, commented, “Whatever the former union minister P Chidambaram commented in Delhi, that is our party statement”.

MLA Arif Masood objecting to the timing of decision, said, “if the decision is good for the country and democracy, the government should have discussed the issue with the Congress party’.

“The intention of the BJP Government is not pure and pious, the decision is taken at such a time when the Amarnath Yatra was going on. If the Government was so serious they would have done it a month before or a month later,” he added.

Digvijaya tweeted ahead of the decision

Senior Congress leader tweeted, “It is a diabolical and dictatorial plan of Modi to finish democracy in Kashmir. No stake holder knows what’s in store in J&K except Modi, Doval and Amit Shah. We stand with the people of Kashmir and Kasmeriyat as strongly as we stand for India and democracy.”

Scindia tweeted later in day saying, “The uncertainty and fear only serves to worsen the situation. Govt must be open, transparent and take people and opposition leader into confidence!”