Bhopal: Be Dignified, Keep Away From Silly Controversies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keep away from silly controversies, be amicable and dignified while dealing with everyone including those having a grudge against you- these were the tips shared with the 39 BJP candidates during a training programme here on Wednesday.

BJP has asked its candidates declared for the 39 assembly seats to work on a fifteen-point agenda in their respective constituencies to create a favorable atmosphere for the party. The training programme organised for the declared 39 assembly candidates was addressed by state BJP in charge and union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister and state election management committee state coordinator Narendra Singh Tomar, state election co in charge Ashwini Vaishnaw and others.

Under the membership campaign, candidates have been told to give membership to 10 members from SC/ST category. They need to meet the beneficiaries of different schemes.

The candidates have been asked to prepare the list of 11 motorcyclists at every booth level. They have to ensure that a bike rally, comprising five to ten bikes donning the BJP flag, is taken out in every village. The candidates have been asked to take the help of Yuva Morcha in getting colourful wall paintings done at five important places of their constituencies. They need to show respect to saints and priests by giving Shawl, coconut and donation. The other responsibilities bestowed on them includes activating the Panna Pramukh, pasting the stickers and posters of ‘Mera Ghar BJP Ka Ghar’ and to connect five new voters on every page. They will have to make WhatsApp group of minimum fifteen people at every booth.

They have been told to bring to BJP fold the defeated sarpanch and booth level Congress workers. They also need to connect Self Help Group women with the party, to hold meetings of district office bearers, presidents and general secretaries of different Morchas, to ensure that party workers will go in every mandal to hold workers meetings, to meet all the workers of Sangh family etc.

They will also have to work to upgrade the booth to ensure that the party gets 10 per cent more polling than the previous one.

Preetam Lodhi, the candidate from Pichore Assembly seat of Shivpuri informed that the Chief Minister in his address said that one should not display arrogance for getting the ticket assembly ticket. The CM also asked the candidates to regularly meet the people and maintain a live relation with party workers and leaders, said Lodhi.

