Bhopal: Be careful, Opposition constantly conspires to malign BJP, chief minister tells party workers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: CM at party meeting at BJP office on Sunday | FP Pics
BJP leaders at party office in Bhopal on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said opposition was constantly conspiring to malign party’s image. In such a situation, the party workers will have to keep an eye on the activities of opponents (opposition). He was addressing a party meeting at BJP office here on Sunday.

He said that Madhya Pradesh government would celebrate Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2, from the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Party workers should also participate in it.

He said that from September 17, the state government would launch a campaign to provide benefits to eligible people under welfare schemes. Under this, camps will be organised in different areas. Madhya Pradesh Day will be celebrated from October 26 to November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

To mark the occasion, sports and other activities will be organised for the children. On November 1, the state's foundation day will be celebrated as a public festival. Apart from this, the government will give the responsibility of three districts by forming a group of two ministers on an experimental basis, where they will meet party workers, citizens and officials of administration.

Senior BJP leader Shivprakash said, “Prime Minister has said that a political party can solve the problems of the people by its work. We can also connect with the society by planting saplings, cleaning ponds, implementing Beti Bachao and Namami Gange.”

State incharge of the party Murlidhar Rao said, “Party has digitised 62,000 booths out of 65,000 under Booth Vistarak Abhiyan. We have to make full use of digital booths with technology.”

He added, “Through booth empowerment campaign, we have to work in direction of strengthening weak booths by removing their shortcomings.”

