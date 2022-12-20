e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Be aggressive in House, take care of constituencies, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells party MLAs

The government has worked for the people, so the party legislators should tear into the opposition, Chouhan said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Representative image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the party legislators to pay full attention to their constituencies, as the assembly election is not very far.

At a meeting with the members of the BJP legislative party at his residence in Bhopal on Monday, Chouhan said there would be a one-to-one discussion.

He also urged the legislators to remain aggressive in House and strongly reply to the Congress’s allegations.

The government has worked for the people, so the party legislators should tear into the opposition, Chouhan said.

He appealed to the legislators to inform the people about the development work under Chief Minister’s Jan Seva Abhiyan, Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) Act and other schemes.

Chouhan also discussed the issue of no-confidence motion brought by the Congress

