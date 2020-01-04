Bhopal: BDA targets illegal constructions in Indrapuri & Ratnagiri

BHOPAL: Following Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) suit, the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) has cracked a whip at encroachments and leaseholders.

District administration and BMC have already launched a joint anti mafia drive in the state capital.

On Saturday, BDA team targeted illegal constructions in Indrapuri and Ratnagiri. Business establishment has encroached up front portion for their own purpose. BDA has long list of encroachers and lease holders in various areas like MP Nagar, Saket Nagar, Jamalpura, Ratnagiri, Indrapuri, Shahpura, Kasturba Nagar, Vedvati Housing Yojana, and others.

As per the BDA report, lease holders either have not renewed the lease or made construction beyond the approved areas.

So BDA will also take action against lease holders. Anti-encroachment drive will help in handling anti-social elements.

Besides, BMC and district administration’s anti-mafia drive is underway. Under the drive illegal constructions of many land sharks have been razed in the state capital.